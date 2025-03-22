26 Gajapati cops injured in ganja smugglers attack in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking display of lawlessness, ganja smugglers backed by locals launched an attack on a police raid party, leaving 26 cops injured in Pidiari village under Mohona block in Gajapati during early hours of Friday.

The police party was also detained for seven hours in the village and were released after reinforcement came in. From 4 am till 11 am, the police party remained in the custody of the villagers. They were only released following repeated negotiations, and were subsequently taken to Chandragiri hospital for treatment.

Following information that huge quantity of ganja was stored in Pindari, officers from Mohona, Adava, R Udayagiri, along with two platoons of police raided the village in the wee hours of Friday. A total of 21 quintal of ganja was seized from the village and transported to Mohona police station in a vehicle. Later, the team seized over 50 more quintals of ganja and loaded it in four vehicles.

However, on the way, they were intercepted by a large mob. Although there had been some initial resistance during the seizure, ganja traders managed to rally the locals who blocked the road with chopped trees. Before the police could react, the mob attacked the officers with sticks and stones, injuring several cops. The attackers also stole the seized ganja and snatched mobile phones from the officers. The situation escalated as the mob cordoned off the area, trapping the police.

Gajapati SP Jatindra Panda confirmed injuries to the police personnel and the damage to the vehicles. “A case has been filed against the attackers, and strict action will be taken against them,” Panda added. Police have been deployed in the region to maintain law and order.