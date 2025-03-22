High fluoride levels in water fuels health challenge in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A latest report by the Central Groundwater Board has pointed at high levels of fluoride contamination in several blocks of Mayurbhanj district and has put the focus back on spurt of illness linked to it.

According to the report, fluoride levels in some areas have reached as high as 20.3 mg per litre, significantly higher than the permissible limit.

Kaptipada block is the worst affected with extremely high contamination level of 20.3 mg per litre, followed by Thakurmunda block where it ranged from 5 mg to 15 mg per litre. Raruan block recorded contamination levels between 4 mg and 12 mg per litre, while Baripada block and its adjoining areas showed moderate levels between 2.5 mg and 8 mg per litre.

The prolonged consumption of this contaminated water has resulted in severe health problems of residents, with report indicating that approximately 1,200 people in Kaptipada block, 950 in Thakurmunda, 800 in Raruan, and 600 in Baripada and adjoining areas have been severely affected.

Pankaj Kumar Pani, a social worker, and Kishore Kumar Mohanty, a senior lawyer in Baripada, expressed concern over the poor response from Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and the Public Health department over the issue. They emphasised the need for urgent measures to provide safe drinking water to every household as the public in the district are not aware of the issue.

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Prabhat Kumar Behera acknowledged the increasing health problems caused by high fluoride contamination. “The district health department has observed several cases of bone degradation and dental fluorosis. Several elderly persons are facing difficulty in walking, and even younger ones are experiencing fractures and joint problems,” he said.

Executive engineer of WATCO in Baripada, Purnachandra Mallick assured that efforts are underway to address the problem. “Due to high mineral content in Kaptipada, Thakurmunda, Raruan, and Baripada, fluoride levels are high. The department is preparing a plan to supply purified drinking water to all affected blocks. It will be implemented soon,” he added.