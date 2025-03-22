Justice Harish Tandon appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Justice Harish Tandon of Calcutta High Court has been appointed the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Harish Tandon, Judge of the Calcutta High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification issued by the Union ministry of Law and Justice stated on Friday.

The office of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court has been vacant since the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19 this year. Justice Arindam Sinha has since been officiating as Acting Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended appointment of Justice Tandon as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on March 6. Justice Tandon graduated in law from Calcutta University in 1983.

After being enrolled as an advocate in 1989, he extensively practised in civil matters in Calcutta High Court before being elevated as judge in the same court on April 13, 2010.