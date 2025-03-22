Manipal Hospitals performs brain surgery on newborn in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, has successfully performed a complex brain surgery on a 14-day-old baby, who was suffering from blood accumulation inside the skull.

The baby from Rourkela was brought to the hospital with serious symptoms. Senior consultant of neurosurgery Dr Sunil Kumar Patra diagnosed the baby with an intracranial hematoma.

“This condition is usually seen in older adults, making it extremely rare in newborns, occurring in only one in 1,000 live births and one to two per one lakh children a year,” he said.

Dr Patra and his team performed a delicate surgery on the baby’s right side of the brain. “Operating on a 14-day-old baby’s brain is extremely challenging because the tissues are so delicate. Such cases are almost rare among newborns and brain hemorrhages are typically seen in the elderly,” he said.

Hospital director Dr Saktimaya Mohapatra said this case shows the advanced medical care available in the state. “Successfully treating such a rare and complex condition in a newborn proves our commitment to quality neurosurgery and neonatal care,” he said.

After the surgery, the baby was closely monitored in the intensive care unit. The baby has been discharged from the hospital and is now doing well with no health issues, he said.