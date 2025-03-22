Odia Asmita in tatters as language, literature education struggle to breathe

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst diminishing use of Odia, particularly among youths, teaching and research in the language has taken a hit. Neither does the state have enough teachers for the subject at college and university levels nor is it producing quality research work in Odia language and literature.

While there are almost 1,000 posts of Odia lecturers vacant in government degree colleges, all the public universities are running their Odia departments with one to three faculty members. The only exception is Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. Fourteen public universities have Odia departments where the sanctioned Odia faculty positions is either seven or eight as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Only Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada and Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar have three and four sanctioned Odia faculty posts respectively.

According to the department of Higher Education, even a premier university like Utkal, which was the first in the state to open an Odia department in 1969, has only one regular Odia faculty member against the sanctioned seven posts.

The first-of-its kind Odia University has a dedicated Odia Language and Literature school but with no regular faculty member to manage it. The Ramadevi Women’s University has eight sanctioned posts for its Odia department but is run by only one regular assistant professor who is also the HoD of the department. Only Ravenshaw University has seven faculty members against eight sanctioned posts.