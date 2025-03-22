Odisha cabinet approves Rs 27K crore outlay for AB PMJAY rollout in

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet has approved an outlay of Rs 27,019.15 crore for the implementation of integrated Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) for five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The scheme will be rolled out in Odisha from April 1.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the decision taken by the state cabinet in the Assembly on Friday. The cabinet meeting presided over by the chief minister was held on Thursday. He said that Odisha will receive central share for implementation of AB PMJAY.

The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority to jointly implement the AB PMJAY and the GJAY in Odisha. Under the new integrated scheme, around 3.46 crore people from about 1.03 crore families will get the benefit of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women beneficiaries will get benefit of an additional Rs 5 lakh per annum, Majhi said.

Along with this, the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana will be implemented for all people above 70 years of age, irrespective of their economic status. They will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, he added.

The chief minister said with the implementation of both the schemes, the beneficiaries will get free treatment in 29,000 empanelled private and government hospitals across the country. Earlier, this facility was available in only 900 hospitals, he said.

More than six lakh new beneficiaries from Odisha are expected to join the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana. Along with the schemes, free treatment for all citizens will continue in all government hospitals of the state, the CM assured.