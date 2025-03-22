Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati seeks strong tourism ties with Andhra Pradesh

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism is more than just an economic driver, it is a means of connecting people, cultures and traditions, said Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism roadshow here, the Governor commended Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to promote tourism and strengthen ties with Odisha. “As the Governor of Odisha and a native of Andhra Pradesh, this event holds special significance for me.

Andhra Pradesh boasts of stunning landscapes, heritage sites and spiritual landmarks. From Amaravati’s architectural marvels to Visakhapatnam’s serene beaches and Tirupati’s revered temples, the state offers a diverse range of experiences for travellers,” he said.

He emphasised the tourism potential of both states, noting that Odisha’s beaches, Jagannath temple, Konark Sun temple, tribal culture, and eco-tourism destinations complement Andhra Pradesh’s attractions. Together, they can offer visitors a rich and immersive travel experience, he said.

The event was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism department and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism forum.