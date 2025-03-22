Odisha's Paradip Port ‘cheated’ by firm based in Hyderabad, CBI walks in

PARADIP: A CBI team carried out searches across multiple locations in Hyderabad and Paradip to investigate alleged cheating and forgery by a Hyderabad-based firm which was assigned a Rs 65 crore housing project by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA).

The central agency also conducted searches in the office of the Road and Buildings division of PPA and the residence of the Gangadhar Sethy, executive engineer (civil) of the division as part of its investigation. The contract firm, Hyderabad-based DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd as well as Sethy have been named in the FIR by the central probe agency.

The project, estimated at Rs 65.76 crore, entailed construction of 350 residential quarters for port employees and facilitation and reservation of land for future expansion of the port in Nuabazar area in Paradip.

Sources said a letter of intent was issued by the executive engineer of the R&B division of PPA on February 26, 2024, in favour of DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, to deposit the initial security deposit (ISD) and performance security deposit (PSD) amounting to Rs 65,76,092 and Rs 1,97,28,277, respectively, in the form of demand draft, banker’s cheque, or bank guarantee, along with other requisite documents for release of work order.

Documents in possession of this paper said, on March 18, 2024, the firm submitted ISD and PSD in the form of a bank guarantee issued by Indian Bank, Shyam Bazar, Kolkata. Subsequently, work order was issued in favour of the firm on June 7, 2024, at a contract value of Rs 65,76,09,238.47. As per the contract, commencement date of the project was June 21, 2024, and completion was supposed to be December 20, 2025.