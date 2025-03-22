Odisha's SOA signs MoU with KFin Technologies

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University signed an MoU with KFin Technologies Limited of Hyderabad here on Friday for fostering talent development, industry-academia collaboration and local hiring.

An IT and ITeS company KFin Technologies Limited will promote skill development, and knowledge-sharing and create employment opportunities for students.

The MoU, which will remain in force for five years, will enable holding workshops and skill-building programmes for students. It will also explore internship and pre-placement opportunities for them and hire skilled local talent to strengthen its workforce.

The collaboration will also support faculty development programmes and industry research initiatives. Both parties will collaborate on co-branded academic programmes. Besides, the partnership will strengthen industry-academia relationships for future research and development.

The MoU was signed by vice-chancellor of SOA Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and chief people officer of KFin Technologies Limited Sujay Puthran. SOA’s dean (sponsored research and industrial consultancy) Prof Prasanta Kumar Patra and CTO of KFin Tech Venkata Giri Vonkayala were present.