Rourkela RCCF residential project in controversy as construction begins without sub-lease approval

ROURKELA: The construction of the residential building of the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Rourkela circle on Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) land has found itself in a controversy.

Even as construction work is underway, it has emerged the RSP has not yet issued sub-lease order for the said piece of 1.5 acres on a prime location.

Reliable sources informed the RCCF office had applied to the RSP to sub-lease 1.5 acre of vacant land parcel located between the residence of RSP director-in-charge and Rourkela House at Sector-19. As the sub-lease process was underway, the office of the Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) on December 12, 2024 floated an e-tender for construction of the RCCF residence at a cost of Rs 78.33 lakh with three months completion target. The fund was stated to be from the state plan. The bid documents opened on December 31 and work started from mid-February.

Well-placed sources said the sub-lease committee after approving the application in first week of March sent it for final approval of the government through the Revenue Department. The legal process, sources informed, is the Revenue department after final approval sends back the application to RSP with an instruction to charge a certain land premium. Half of the premium goes to the Revenue department and the rest is retained by the RSP. This is followed by issue of the sub-lease order in favour of the applicant. In this case, by the time construction started, the order was not issued.