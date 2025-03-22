Senior officer Prem Kumar Jha to be full-time PCCF (wildlife) in IFS reshuffling

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday effected a reshuffle in the IFS cadre, posting senior officer Prem Kumar Jha as the PCCF wildlife and managing director of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

The government also appointed 1993 batch IFS officer Uma Nanduri as the PCCF (kendu leaf) on her return from central deputation.

Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) member-secretary K Murugesan has been posted as the additional PCCF and nodal officer in the PCCF and HoFF office, while CCF wildlife Manoj V Nair has been posted as the director Nandankanan and CEO CAMPA.

Former director of mines G Rajesh has been posted as director in-charge-cum-special secretary in the Forest and Environment department, while M Yogajayananda, serving as the CEO CAMPA, has been posted as RCCF Bhubaneswar circle with additional charge of chief executive, Chilika Development Authority.

Sudhanshu Sekhar Khora, RCCF Angul, has been posted as the member-secretary of OSPCB while RCCF, Berhampur, Sanjaya Kumar Swain has been posted as RCCF Angul. P Arthanari has been posted as the conservator of forests, Cuttack KL circle, along with additional charge of OFDC GM Bhubaneswar (C) zone while Vishwanath Neelannavar has been posted as RCCF, Berhampur. The notification, however, has not named the new CCF Wildlife.