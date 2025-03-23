Hailstorm-hit farmers in Odisha block NH over alleged delay in relief

BARIPADA: Farmers of Bangiriposi who were affected by hailstorm two days back on Saturday staged a road blockade on national highway-49 for around three hours protesting the alleged delay by the district administration in providing relief and compensation.

As per sources, sudden hailstorm in Bangiriposi on Thursday left several houses, and vegetable and standing paddy crops damaged. Since then, the affected farmers had been spending sleepless nights awaiting relief from the district administration like polythene sheets, free kitchen and other facilities but to no avail.

The protesters alleged that neither the Revenue nor Agriculture department has intervened to take stock of the situation. “Even the free kitchen facility set up by the district administration has insufficient dry and cooked food to meet our requirements,” they added further urging the administration to expedite sending relief and compensation to all affected.

Meanwhile owing to the blockade, communication was disrupted for hours on both sides of the road from Bisoi to Kuliana. Bangiriposi police along reached the spot to pacify the protesters. The blockade was lifted after the officials assured them of providing relief and compensation soon.