MP Aparajita reviews bypass projects in Odisha's Khurda, asks agencies to ensure timely completion

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday directed the contracting agencies to expedite the ongoing work of Khurda town bypass on NH-57 connecting Balangir, and Baghamari bypass in Bolagarh to ensure their completion within the stipulated time.

The MP asked the agencies to complete the work of the Khurda bypass project by August this year and Baghamari by April 2026. Both the projects are being constructed at a cost of Rs 215.49 crore.

The MP said the Khurda bypass got the approval from Centre in 2022 and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 157.49 crore for the project. The project work began in 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by August-end.

“The bypass will reduce congestion in Khurda town. Emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders can also move freely,” she said, while directing the contracted agency to complete the work before the stipulated time.

The MP said the Baghamari bypass will be constructed at a cost of Rs 58 crore. It is scheduled to be commissioned in April, 2026. The bypass will make travel to Bhubaneswar easy for people of Nayagarh, Balangir and Phulbani districts.

Sarangi also promised to sanction Rs 10 crore for the Baghmari underpass.