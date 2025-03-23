Odisha's Similipal to receive National park status soon

BHUBANESWAR: After decades of wait, Similipal National Park is going to be a reality with the Odisha government gearing up for a formal notification shortly.
An area of 845.7 sq km, primarily in Similipal south division, will be declared as national park and the notification is only a matter of time, said sources in the Wildlife headquarters. The statutory 60 day proclamation period issued by the district administration has been complied.
Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) is the state’s biggest tiger habitat. As per the criteria of the Centre, an area to be accorded national park status must be completely inviolate and free from human habitation and movement of domestic animals. Accordingly, out of 2,306.61 sq km, an area of 845.70 sq km of Similipal was proposed as national park.
The government had already notified 1,194.75 sq km of STR as the core critical tiger habitat in 2007. However, the proposal for national park was due to presence of human habitations in its core.
The core area of Similipal had six villages of which Jenabil, Jamunagada, Kabatghai and Bakua were revenue villages, while the other two - Barahkamuda and Bahaghar - were settlement villages. Though the state government succeeded in shifting Jenabil, Kabatghai Barahakamuda, Bahaghar and Jamunagada villages, around 61 families continue to inhabit Bakua.
An official from the Similipal TR said Bakua has been kept out of the national park area and does not fall in the 845 sq km proposed area though they are ready to relocate the villagers if they agree to it voluntarily.
“We have complied with all the conditions required for declaration of national park and submitted a report to the state government last year. This included relocation of two small hamlets and proclamation,” he said.
President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj, during her visit to the tiger reserve in 2023 had also wished for the national park tag to Similipal.
According to Similipal officials, Mayurbhanj collector, based on their requisition, notified a 60 day proclamation period last year and sought objections. This was done through a settlement officer and subsequently a report was also sent to the government.
“The process for declaring Similipal national park is complete and we have complied with all norms required to be fulfilled for the purpose. The state government is likely to notify it anytime within a month,” said a senior officer. Once the national park is notified, Similipal management will be able to seek more funds for strengthening protection measures in the tiger habitat.
Currently, Bhitarkanika holds the status of being the lone national park in the state. Established as a wildlife sanctuary in 1975, the mangrove ecosystem was designated as a national park in 1998.
Former PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda during whose term the process was set in motion last year said the national park notification will be a great milestone for the tiger habitat.