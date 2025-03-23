Ramakanta Rath lives on in his poems

What struck me when I first met Ramakanta Rath at Ravindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar during the release of my first Odia short story collection, Akashara Luha (2015), was his meticulous preparation. He had underlined lines and passages from my collection and was eager to share his thoughts on my work. Unlike many others, he focused on the stories and the storyteller, offering profound observations.

In private, he shared two key pieces of advice: that I should never doubt myself as an exceptional storyteller, and he asked whether I focus more on ‘plot’ or ‘character’ in my stories. At that moment, I didn’t have a coherent response to his question, which prompted me to reflect and clarify my thoughts. I tentatively answered, “Probably character.” My second story collection, Chira Malata (2017), helped me find that clarity.

In my literary journey, I have encountered very few authors like Ramakanta Rath, as he truly embodied his existence in his work. During our conversation, I suggested that even if he had only written Sri Radha, he would still be remembered in Indian and world literature. His response to my observation was a faint smile. I understood that he sought to give equal credit to all his works, but such is an author’s fate; sometimes, readers determine worth, and particular creations transcend their creators.

Ramakanta Rath is likely the first Odia poet of the twentieth century to experiment with a popular character to weave a long poem expressing love’s mundane and philosophical aspects in all its complexities. He demonstrates the ultimate strength of love through surrender. Written in free verse with lyrical intensity, Sri Radha epitomises mastery of the Odia language.