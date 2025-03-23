Saskatchewan University delegation visits IMMT for research collaborations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, visited the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) on Saturday to explore collaborative opportunities in critical minerals research.

The delegation led by dean of the College of Engineering Michael Patrick Bradley went around IMMT’s critical minerals technology development facilities and interacted with director Ramanuj Narayan regarding potential areas of collaboration.

The University of Saskatchewan consistently ranks first in Canada, and third globally for mining investment attractiveness. The university has identified nine signature areas of research, one of which is energy and mineral resources for a sustainable future.

The partnership between IMMT and the university is expected to drive innovation in critical mineral extraction and processing through joint research projects, academic programming and technology developments. Professors of College of Engineering Ajay Kumar Dalai and Venkatesh Meda, international partnerships specialist Derek David Tiessen and representative of the Saskatchewan government Harish Vaidyanathan were present.