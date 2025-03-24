Lack of charging stations dampen EV sales in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After witnessing an exponential 405 per cent rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2022, Odisha has seen a sharp drop in growth rate, with EV registrations recording only 48 per cent year-on-year growth last year owing to lack of charging infrastructure. In 2023, the growth was pegged at 56.5 per cent.
According to Transport department data, Odisha has registered 1,61,338 EVs in last four years. Around 24,000 are pure EVs, 850 are strong hybrids and the remaining are battery-operated two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Although the government’s incentives under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 had encouraged adoption in the initial years, the lack of a robust and widely available charging network has dampened consumers’ confidence.
Transport officials, however, said the growth rate may have declined, but in terms of absolute numbers, the EV registration is going up every year.
As many as 5,626 EVs were registered in the state in 2021, followed by 28,447 in 2022, 44,545 in 2023, 65,977 in 2024 and 10,423 till mid-March this year. The highest 45,195 EVs have been registered in Khurda district, 19,986 in Cuttack, 11,287 in Puri, 10,290 in Sundargarh, 10,174 in Balasore, 9,054 in Ganjam, 7,150 in Mayurbhanj, 6,768 in Jajpur and 4,786 in Sambalpur. The lowest 154 has been registered in Phulbani and 156 in Deogarh.
Managing director of Sai Ananta Motors Laxmi Narayan Mohanty said the limited availability of public charging stations is a major deterrent for potential EV buyers. “The sale of four-wheelers is negligible as compared to electric scooters as there are no charging stations in the interior districts,” he said. As per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the state has 198 public charging stations. Taking into consideration, Niti Aayog’s estimate of 80 per cent electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and 50 per cent four-wheelers by 2030, Odisha would require 47,381 public charging stations.
Meanwhile, the state government has decided to set up 100 more charging stations this fiscal. Altogether 38 units would be set up in RTOs across the state, 23 in truck terminals, 21 in Bhubaneswar and the rest 18 in other places.
Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said a private firm has already been selected through a bidding process for installation of the charging equipment and to make the stations ready at the earliest. “We are also exploring plans to expand the charging network in the state,” he added.
