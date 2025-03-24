Lack of charging stations dampen EV sales in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After witnessing an exponential 405 per cent rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2022, Odisha has seen a sharp drop in growth rate, with EV registrations recording only 48 per cent year-on-year growth last year owing to lack of charging infrastructure. In 2023, the growth was pegged at 56.5 per cent.

According to Transport department data, Odisha has registered 1,61,338 EVs in last four years. Around 24,000 are pure EVs, 850 are strong hybrids and the remaining are battery-operated two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Although the government’s incentives under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 had encouraged adoption in the initial years, the lack of a robust and widely available charging network has dampened consumers’ confidence.

Transport officials, however, said the growth rate may have declined, but in terms of absolute numbers, the EV registration is going up every year.

As many as 5,626 EVs were registered in the state in 2021, followed by 28,447 in 2022, 44,545 in 2023, 65,977 in 2024 and 10,423 till mid-March this year. The highest 45,195 EVs have been registered in Khurda district, 19,986 in Cuttack, 11,287 in Puri, 10,290 in Sundargarh, 10,174 in Balasore, 9,054 in Ganjam, 7,150 in Mayurbhanj, 6,768 in Jajpur and 4,786 in Sambalpur. The lowest 154 has been registered in Phulbani and 156 in Deogarh.