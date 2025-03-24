Odisha government invites airlines to boost Rourkela air link

ROURKELA: Amid erratic flight services by Alliance Air, the Commerce and Transport department has invited other airlines with the offer of incentives to operate on the existing Rourkela-Kolkata and Bhubaneswar-Jharsuguda routes.

In an advertisement notice on March 13, the department invited interested commercial airliners to operate scheduled flights on specified existing domestic round trip routes for enhanced air connectivity.

The notice comes after the state government in October last year declared the New Destination Policy 2025 to facilitate establishment of air services to new destinations from airports in Odisha by providing viability gap funding (VGF)/incentives.

The advertisement said for enhancement of air connectivity on certain existing routes, the Commerce and Transport department invites proposals from interested commercial airlines to operate scheduled flights (maximum seven flights per week) on domestic round trip routes.

The maximum VGF/incentives provided for each route per trip would be as per the new policy.

Accordingly, the interested parties would operate from the origination destinations of Rourkela to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda. The interested airline operators have also been asked to submit applications for new destinations as per their assessment within the provision of the policy.