Odisha sees record-high road fatalities in 2024 despite safety measures

BHUBANESWAR : Enforcement of traffic rules, improvement in trauma care and intensified awareness on road safety notwithstanding, accident fatalities saw an uptick in Odisha last year.

With 6,142 deaths, the highest so far in a year, the state witnessed a seven per cent rise in road fatalities during 2024 as compared to 2023 while the fatality graph climbed by 29.6 per cent in five years. The state had recorded 4,738 deaths in 2020 and 5,739 deaths in 2023.

This rise in road accidents has left the state government worried, given the Supreme Court committee’s directive to reduce such fatalities by 50 per cent by 2020, using 2014 as the base year.

Unfortunately, the road crashes recorded a steady increase since then, with 9,817 accidents in 2020 followed by 10,984 in 2021, 11,663 in 2022, 11,992 in 2023 and 12,375 in 2024. The rate of severity (number of people killed per 100 accidents) is 49.6 per cent against the national average of 37 per cent.

Transport department sources said a total 27,167 people were killed and 50,041 injured in 56,831 road accidents in the state over the last five years. While 85 per cent of the accidents were due to human error and other associated issues, the rest were attributed to bad road engineering.

Over-speeding and drunk driving are two critical factors associated with road accidents in the state. Several accident-prone zones in the state lack proper signages, adequate lighting, or scientifically designed speed breakers. Unmarked potholes, sharp curves and poorly maintained roads have also contributed to accidents.