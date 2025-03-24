Second phase of Olive Ridley mass nesting at Rushikulya

BERHAMPUR: After a gap of seven years, Rushikulya river mouth is witnessing two phases of mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles.
While the first phase of the arribada took place from February 16 to 23, during which 6.98 lakh Olive Ridleys laid eggs, the second phase of nesting began on Saturday.
Around 38,779 turtles laid eggs on the stretch of the rookery from Purunabandh to Bateswar on the first day of the second phase.
Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) in-charge of Khallikote range Dibya Shankar Behera said, “Necessary protective measures are in place for the eggs following the second phase of mass nesting.”
A total of 20 forest personnel have been deployed to guard the turtles which came to lay eggs, apart from the 180 staff and local volunteers, who were appointed earlier, he added.
Senior scientist of Zoological Survey of India’s regional centre, Gopalpur, Anil Mohapatra said, “The second phase of the arribada will continue for the next few days as a large number of Olive Ridley turtles are still in the sea and trying to reach the beach to lay eggs.”
Though mass hatchling is yet to be witnessed, sporadic hatchlings have begun to appear on the beach since the last few days. Usually, the hatchlings emerge from the shells after 45 to 50 days of laying eggs, experts said.
The second phase of mass nesting was earlier recorded in the rookery in 2018 and over 37,000 Olive Ridleys had laid eggs during that phase from April 20 to 27.