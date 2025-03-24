Second phase of Olive Ridley mass nesting at Rushikulya

BERHAMPUR: After a gap of seven years, Rushikulya river mouth is witnessing two phases of mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles.

While the first phase of the arribada took place from February 16 to 23, during which 6.98 lakh Olive Ridleys laid eggs, the second phase of nesting began on Saturday.

Around 38,779 turtles laid eggs on the stretch of the rookery from Purunabandh to Bateswar on the first day of the second phase.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) in-charge of Khallikote range Dibya Shankar Behera said, “Necessary protective measures are in place for the eggs following the second phase of mass nesting.”