Skeletal remains of missing girl found in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: The half-burnt skeletal remains, believed to be that of a minor girl, were found at the foothills of Ketamani near Gajalbadi village in Ganjam district on Sunday.

A group of villagers first spotted the skeleton and found a partially-burnt ‘chudidar’, a necklace, knife and two mobile phones lying nearby.

On being informed, Aska SDPO Santosh Jena and Sorada IIC Sudhir Kumar Sahu along with scientific team reached the scene.

Police said prima facie, it appears that the skeleton belongs to a minor girl who went missing in February. On February 27, a missing report of a minor girl was filed in Tikabali police station.

The girl’s father was brought to the spot and he identified the skeletal remains and other items to be that of his daughter. The partially-burnt skeleton along with other items were seized and sent for DNA examination.