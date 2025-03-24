Three injures, property worth Rs 1 crore destroyed in fire at book godown in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Assets worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed after a fire broke out at a book godown following a massive explosion in Jantakothi village within Balikuda police limits here in the wee hours of Sunday.
Three persons sleeping inside the godown suffered serious burn injuries in the mishap. The intensity of the explosion caused significant structural damage, with cracks developing on the godown walls. Two shutters were also blown nearly 200 metre away under the impact of the blast.
Sources said one Asish Sahoo of Machhgaon village had taken three houses belonging to Dillip Jena of Jantakothi on rent and was using those as a book godown. Asish, a book distributor and wholesaler, had stored thousands of CBSE and ICSE textbooks along with school bags and other stationery items in the facility.
At around 2.30 am, there was a loud explosion in the book godown following which fire engulfed the entire premises. The fire also spread to the nearby house where the three persons, engaged in supplying books to different sellers, were sleeping. On hearing their screams, locals rescued the trio and rushed them to Balikuda community health centre.
On being informed, fire services personnel from Balikuda reached the spot and doused the blaze after an operation that lasted for around two hours.
District fire officer of Jagatsinghpur Manoranjan Padhi said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. “We suspect the fire may have been caused either due to a short circuit or could be an incident of arson. As the books burned, there was a buildup of heat inside the closed rooms along with accumulation of compressed smoke and gases. This may have triggered the explosion,” he informed.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.