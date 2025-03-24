Three injures, property worth Rs 1 crore destroyed in fire at book godown in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Assets worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed after a fire broke out at a book godown following a massive explosion in Jantakothi village within Balikuda police limits here in the wee hours of Sunday.

Three persons sleeping inside the godown suffered serious burn injuries in the mishap. The intensity of the explosion caused significant structural damage, with cracks developing on the godown walls. Two shutters were also blown nearly 200 metre away under the impact of the blast.

Sources said one Asish Sahoo of Machhgaon village had taken three houses belonging to Dillip Jena of Jantakothi on rent and was using those as a book godown. Asish, a book distributor and wholesaler, had stored thousands of CBSE and ICSE textbooks along with school bags and other stationery items in the facility.