Villagers attack ministers’ convoy in Odisha's Mayurbhanj over hailstorm relief concerns

BARIPADA: Irate villagers on Sunday hurled stones at the convoy of Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra who were visiting Mayurbhanj district to take stock of the damage caused by hailstorm in Bisoi and Bangiriposi blocks a few days back.

The convoy came under attack after Mahapatra saw Pujari off at the temporary helipad in Bangiriposi and was returning in his vehicle. While window panes of Pujari’s vehicle were damaged in the stone pelting, Mahapatra escaped unhurt. However, a police constable, Rudra Charan Sahu, suffered head injury and was admitted to Bangiriposi community health centre.

Sources said after assessing the hailstorm-induced damage in several areas, both the ministers returned to the helipad where Pujari got down. Mahapatra, the MLA of Morada in Mayurbhanj, was returning with the convoy when stones were hurled at the vehicles near a railway level-crossing. The locals alleged that the two ministers did not visit their village to assess the damage caused by the hailstorm.

Bangiriposi IIC Birendra Senapati said police are investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against those involved in it.

Earlier in the day, Pujari and Mahapatra accompanied by Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia visited the hailstorm-hit areas and assessed the damage.