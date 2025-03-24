Villagers attack ministers’ convoy in Odisha's Mayurbhanj over hailstorm relief concerns

BARIPADA: Irate villagers on Sunday hurled stones at the convoy of Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra who were visiting Mayurbhanj district to take stock of the damage caused by hailstorm in Bisoi and Bangiriposi blocks a few days back.
The convoy came under attack after Mahapatra saw Pujari off at the temporary helipad in Bangiriposi and was returning in his vehicle. While window panes of Pujari’s vehicle were damaged in the stone pelting, Mahapatra escaped unhurt. However, a police constable, Rudra Charan Sahu, suffered head injury and was admitted to Bangiriposi community health centre.
Sources said after assessing the hailstorm-induced damage in several areas, both the ministers returned to the helipad where Pujari got down. Mahapatra, the MLA of Morada in Mayurbhanj, was returning with the convoy when stones were hurled at the vehicles near a railway level-crossing. The locals alleged that the two ministers did not visit their village to assess the damage caused by the hailstorm.
Bangiriposi IIC Birendra Senapati said police are investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against those involved in it.
Earlier in the day, Pujari and Mahapatra accompanied by Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia visited the hailstorm-hit areas and assessed the damage.
Speaking to mediapersons, the Revenue minister said crops and houses suffered extensive damage due to the hailstorm. The district collector has been directed to set up free kitchen and distribute polythene sheets to the affected people.
'Affected people will get compensation with immediate effect'
Farmers and villagers affected by the hailstorm would get compensation for their losses on basis of the information uploaded in the database by the district administration.
“The government’s first priority is to address the grievances of people. Compensation would be credited in the account of the affected people by Sunday evening. Those who have not linked their Aadhaar cards with bank accounts would receive the compensation through direct cash transfer,” he said.
Pujari directed the district officials to send the final assessment report to the government soon. The tehsildar, block development officers and revenue officials will ensure smooth transfer of compensation amount to the affected people, he added.
Official sources said the hailstorm, which hit Mayurbhanj on Thursday, caused widespread damage, particularly in Bangiriposi, Kuliana, Sarasakana, Bisoi and a few areas in Karanjia and Rairangpur. Initial assessment report suggested that apart from paddy and vegetable crops, more than 400 houses in 19 panchayats were damaged, leaving many families homeless.
Among others, MLAs of Saraskana, Bangiriposi and Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say, SP Varun Guntupalli and other officials accompanied the ministers.