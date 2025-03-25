Agri department & Cold Chain Solutions ink pact to operate Dhenkanal pack house

BHUBANESWAR : The Agriculture department on Monday signed two MoUs for post-harvest management of fruits and vegetables and expansion of the agriculture production cluster (APC) to more backward blocks.

The directorate of horticulture signed an MoU with Cold Chain Solutions for operation, maintenance and management of integrated pack house at Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

The second MoU was between directorate of Horticulture, Mission Shakti and Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN) for a project titled ‘Strengthening livelihoods of WSHG members through promotion of Agriculture Production Cluster in Odisha’.

As per the agreement, Cold Chain Solutions will manage the integrated pack house in Dhenkanal district set up by the Dhenkanal Fruits and Vegetables Marketing Company Ltd (DFVMCL) formed under the of Odisha Horticulture Development Society (OHDS).

“Cold Chain Solutions will use its expertise for efficient management of the integrated pack house and procure agricultural produce, fruits and vegetables from farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), cooperatives and farmer producer company (FPC) on a priority basis from the nearby areas at a mutually remunerative price to be settled based on market pricing,” deputy chief minister -cum-Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo said after the signing of the MoU.