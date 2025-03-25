Cops rescue 87 cattle, nab seven smugglers

BALASORE: Police teams from Mayurbhanj and Balasore arrested seven persons on charges of illegal cattle transportation through different routes from Odisha to West Bengal on Sunday. A total of 87 cattle were rescued and six vehicles seized during the operation.
The police crackdown followed complaints from various from social organisations about widespread illegal cattle smuggling in Odisha and its adjoining states to West Bengal through national and state highways, as well as district routes.
Eastern range DIG Satyajit Nayak said, the highest number of cases on a single day was reported from Mayurbhanj where five cases were registered and as many persons arrested. From four vehicles seized from their possession, 75 cattle were rescued.
In Balasore, two cases were registered against two persons and 12 cattle rescued. All rescued cattle were sent to caring centres. Nayak said the police is committed to enforcing laws and protecting animal welfare. He said strong action against those involved in illegal cattle transportation would continue.