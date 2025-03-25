Cops rescue 87 cattle, nab seven smugglers

BALASORE: Police teams from Mayurbhanj and Balasore arrested seven persons on charges of illegal cattle transportation through different routes from Odisha to West Bengal on Sunday. A total of 87 cattle were rescued and six vehicles seized during the operation.

The police crackdown followed complaints from various from social organisations about widespread illegal cattle smuggling in Odisha and its adjoining states to West Bengal through national and state highways, as well as district routes.