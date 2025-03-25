Doctors stress greater awareness for hereditary angioedema

BHUBANESWAR : Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disorder which can affect several members of the family, said experts at a CME organised at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Addressing students and faculty of various departments, professor of clinical immunology and rheumatology Dr Bidyut Das said hereditary angioedema usually starts in childhood and goes undiagnosed because of poor awareness among patients and doctors alike.

Recently the doctors in the department were able to diagnose this rare condition in six members of a family. The severity of the disease can be understood by the fact that three members of the family had died without the disease being recognised.