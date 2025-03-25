Doctors stress greater awareness for hereditary angioedema

BHUBANESWAR : Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disorder which can affect several members of the family, said experts at a CME organised at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.
Addressing students and faculty of various departments, professor of clinical immunology and rheumatology Dr Bidyut Das said hereditary angioedema usually starts in childhood and goes undiagnosed because of poor awareness among patients and doctors alike.
Recently the doctors in the department were able to diagnose this rare condition in six members of a family. The severity of the disease can be understood by the fact that three members of the family had died without the disease being recognised.
“The disease is characterised by episodic swelling of the face, lips, limbs, larynx or the gastrointestinal tract. Laryngeal edema can sometimes be life threatening,” said Dr Ankur Jindal from the department of Paediatrics, PGI Chandigarh.
Organising secretary of the CME, assistant professor Manoj Kumar Parida presented the data about patients diagnosed at SCB MCH. Several families were screened for hereditary angioedema.
“The rheumatology unit is planning to establish SCB as a referral centre for Odisha and a Centre of Excellence for this rare condition so that many precious lives can be saved by timely diagnosis and management,” said Dr Das.
Former DMET Dr Prasanna Das, superintendent SVPPGI, Cuttack Dr Pravakar Mishra and paediatric rheumatologist from Ranchi Dr Neha Singh also spoke among others.