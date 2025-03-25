Four poachers with weapons held in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: Four suspected poachers were arrested by forest patrol teams in Similipal Tiger Reserve on wee hours of Monday. Four country-made guns, explosives and other hunting materials were recovered from their possession.
The accused were residents of Aswakuti village under Sarat police limits, forest officials said. They were arrested for unauthorised entry, poaching and possession of weapons without permit in the protected area.
Deputy director of Similipal south wildlife division Samrat Gowda said the arrests were made during a joint patrolling by Similipal Tiger Protection Force and staff of Similipal south and Baripada wildlife divisions late on Sunday night.
A case has been registered at Podadiha wildlife range, and an FIR drawn under the Arms Act, 1959 at Kaptipada police station.
The accused Gana Sing, Barju Singh, Mura Sing and Kartik Sing, all in their 20s, would be produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Baripada.