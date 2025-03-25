Lessees must install CCTVs at mineral sites: Government

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to curb illegal lifting of minor minerals, the state government has made installation of CCTVs at the quarry sites and GPS surveillance of the excavation and transportation mandatory.

As per the new modalities, the lessees will have to maintain single entry and exit points, install internet protocol-based CCTVs and signboards at quarry site and ensure that the vehicles engaged in transportation of materials must have vehicle location tracking device (VLTD).

The lessees should install signboards both in English and Odia at the quarry sites with a height and width of 4 ft and 3.5 ft respectively showing all the pertinent information regarding the quarry and submit compliance regarding pillar posting of all minor mineral sources.

The directorate of minor minerals has asked the deputy director mines and mining officers to circulate the modalities among the lessees and ensure strict compliance. The directorate has warned that any deviation/laxity will be taken seriously with dire consequences, including suspension of lease of the lessee concerned as per provisions laid down in Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 and subsequent amendments.