Man stabbed to death on sorcery suspicion, five arrested

NUAPADA: Police on Monday arrested five persons including a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 70-year-old man over sorcery suspicion at Kikribeda village within Khariar police limits here.

Police said Bhagabana Majhi (22) and Subash Majhi (25) of Sinapali and Girdhari Majhi (30) and Ratne Majhi (45) of Khariar besides the juvenile were involved in the murder of Kalia Majhi.

Three days back, Kalia’s wife Umakanti Majhi lodged a complaint with Khariar police alleging that at around midnight on March 19, two unidentified miscreants entered their house and stabbed her husband with a knife on his chest before fleeing.

Kalia was rushed to Khariar sub-divisional hospital and later referred to Nuapada district headquarters hospital where he succumbed during treatment.