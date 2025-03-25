MD of real estate firm held for duping cop of Rs 18 lakh

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Monday arrested the managing director of real estate firm M/s Ultra Look Ventures private limited for allegedly duping a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of Rs 18.65 lakh on the promise of providing him a flat in one of his projects here.

Police said accused Narottam Mohanty had taken the money towards advance from complainant Umakanta Panigrahi, who is posted as CRPF constable in Chhattisgarh, to provide him a flat in his project - Maa Santoshi Enclave.

After coming to know about Mohanty’s fraudulent activities in the past, Panigrahi told him that he did not want to purchase the flat. However, Mohanty failed to return the complainant’s money. The office of the accused is in Kharavela Nagar area. On receiving a complaint, Kharavela Nagar police registered a case and arrested him.

Police said two other persons - Sanjay Kumar Panda and Manoranjan Patra have also alleged that Mohanty cheated them of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively on the promise of providing flats.

Tamando police had earlier in 2019 arrested Mohanty for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 crore on the pretext of providing him a plot.