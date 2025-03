Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla saw eight ragging cases in this period. When it comes to technical colleges, be it engineering or polytechnic, Odisha’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology at Sarang (Dhenkanal) comes second in this list with 22 complaints. Similarly, Berhampur University is among the top universities with 31 complaints. Within this period, the state also saw three alleged ragging deaths.

In over a decade, the anti-ragging helpline has logged over 8,000 complaints and among the states that reported a majority of them is Odisha with 517 complaints. While the dean of MKCG MCH could not be reached for comments, a member of the anti-ragging squad of the institution said many of these cases are a result of infighting among students.

“We are following all the UGC guidelines to avoid ragging on our campus including strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. In December last year, an assistant professor and three senior residents were suspended for six months and in November, five MBBS students were expelled from the hostel for ragging,” he said.

Anti-ragging activist and vice-president of SAVE Gaurav Singhal said the above-mentioned complaints are just the ones registered with the helpline. In reality, there are a huge number of complaints that are registered directly in colleges and police which do not reflect in the anti-ragging helpline.

Concerning Scenario