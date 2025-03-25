OERC keeps power tariff unchanged for 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR : In a major relief to consumers, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has kept the retail power tariff unchanged for all categories of consumers for the ensuing 2025-26 financial year.

The regulator had reduced tariff by 10 paise for domestic consumers in the current 2024-25 fiscal.

Explaining the salient features of the tariff order, to be effective from April 1, at a media conference here, OERC secretary Priyabrat Patnaik said the commission has not effected any hike in the electricity charges for the fourth consecutive year.

The last hike was in 2021-22 when an overall increase of 5.6 per cent (30 paise per unit) for all categories of consumers except BPL and irrigation was effected.