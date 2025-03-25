Orissa HC issues notice to goverment and SCB over alleged baby swap

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notices to the chief secretary, secretaries of the Home and Health and Family Welfare departments, and Cuttack collector on a petition alleging baby swap at the SCB medical college and hospital (SCB MCH) last month.

The court also directed the superintendent of SCB MCH to file a reply by April 2, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.

According to the petition, on February 10, Chandrama Behera (22), wife of Ratana Behera (25) of Puri town, was admitted at the SCB MCH and gave birth to a girl the next day. However, on February 12, the mother was handed over a dead baby.

Ratana alleged that his newborn daughter was swapped with a dead baby while she was under special observation in the special newborn care unit (SNCU). He sought an inquiry by the collector, Cuttack, into the alleged incident.