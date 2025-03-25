Orissa HC issues notice to goverment and SCB over alleged baby swap

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notices to the chief secretary, secretaries of the Home and Health and Family Welfare departments, and Cuttack collector on a petition alleging baby swap at the SCB medical college and hospital (SCB MCH) last month.
The court also directed the superintendent of SCB MCH to file a reply by April 2, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.
According to the petition, on February 10, Chandrama Behera (22), wife of Ratana Behera (25) of Puri town, was admitted at the SCB MCH and gave birth to a girl the next day. However, on February 12, the mother was handed over a dead baby.
Ratana alleged that his newborn daughter was swapped with a dead baby while she was under special observation in the special newborn care unit (SNCU). He sought an inquiry by the collector, Cuttack, into the alleged incident.
While issuing the notices, Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The facts before this court reveal more than negligence. They reflect a serious breach of trust in an institution meant to provide care and protection to the most vulnerable...That a newborn could go missing under such circumstances and that the petitioner’s pleas for accountability have been met with silence is deeply troubling.”
Justice Panigrahi pointed out that the inaction of the authorities cannot be brushed aside and it is necessary to seek an immediate response to ensure that the matter is handled with seriousness.
In his order, Justice Panigrahi noted that the petitioner aggrieved by the inaction of the authorities had submitted an application to the superintendent of SCBMCH on February 13. However, no steps were taken. Subsequently, he approached the IIC of Mangalabag police station where an FIR was registered but no further action followed.
Thereafter, the petitioner escalated the matter to the DCP, Cuttack, filing a grievance on February 21 but again, no steps were taken. Left with no recourse, he approached the collector and submitted a written complaint on February 25.
“Despite this, the complaint remains pending without any action,” Justice Panigrahi noted.