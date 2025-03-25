Plant to dispose hazardous waste to get going by April

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to effectively process the biohazard waste generated in the city every day, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to operationalise a plasma incineration plant at the Gadakana temporary transit centre (TTS) near Sainik School beginning April.
The first-of-its-kind plant in the state has been set up at an investment of around Rs 4 crore.
“We are planning to operationalise it from April after carrying out a trial and making it error-proof before normal operation. The calibration of the plant to fix parameters for accurate performance has been done recently,” a BMC official said.
Sources said around 11 to 12 tonne of biohazard waste including used sanitary napkins, empty phenyle and disinfectant bottles, used batteries and other domestic biohazard waste that require proper disposal to prevent health risks and environmental damage, are being collected on a daily basis.
While the civic body has been struggling for their safe disposal, the plasma incineration plant is equipped with the most advanced equipment to resolve the challenge. The plant uses high-temperature plasma (ionized gas) to incinerate or gasify waste at over 1,750 degree Celsius.
For effective collection of the domestic hazardous waste and their processing, officials said they have attached one red and a black box to each door-to-door garbage collection vehicle in which such waste are being collected from the households on a regular basis.