Plant to dispose hazardous waste to get going by April

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to effectively process the biohazard waste generated in the city every day, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to operationalise a plasma incineration plant at the Gadakana temporary transit centre (TTS) near Sainik School beginning April.

The first-of-its-kind plant in the state has been set up at an investment of around Rs 4 crore.

“We are planning to operationalise it from April after carrying out a trial and making it error-proof before normal operation. The calibration of the plant to fix parameters for accurate performance has been done recently,” a BMC official said.