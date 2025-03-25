President Droupadi Murmu calls for tourism development of Kaliapalli

She added that the government is implementing various schemes for empowerment and self-reliance of tribal brothers and sisters while preserving and promoting their art and culture. She urged them to be aware about the welfare schemes and take advantage of them.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accompanied the President. Majhi said the Centre’s Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which aims for the holistic development of tribal communities and villages, will cover 7,667 villages of 27 districts in Odisha.

“After the BJP government was formed in Odisha, it has sanctioned funds for development of Nayagarh region. This includes Rs 15 crore for construction of Pathani Samanta planetarium, Rs 6 crore for setting up of a science park and Rs 2 crore for development of Pathani Samanta Smruti Peetha,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the President travelled to Nayagarh from Bhubaneswar and offered prayers at the Lord Nilamadhab temple.