Samaleswari temple declared plastic-free

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Babu said, “In the first phase, we are focusing on awareness and strict enforcement. If required, we will impose fine on violators. In the next phase, the authorities will target sustainable alternatives for items used in temple rituals. We plan to replace the plastic packaging of daily-use items such as agarbatti and prasad with eco-friendly alternatives.”

This apart, vendors selling temple essentials will be sensitised and encouraged to adopt biodegradable packaging materials. The temple authorities are also in talks with the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation to find packaging alternatives for vendors outside the shrine besides exploring ways to pack the takeaway ‘bhog’ in eco-friendly containers, he said.

In April last year, the temple authorities had imposed a ban on tobacco consumption on the shrine premises. Similarly, the shrine transitioned into using solar energy after a 120kw roof top solar power project was commissioned on December 24.