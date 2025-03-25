Second wave arribada at Rushikulya brings joy, and worry for officials

BHUBANESWAR : The second wave of arribada at Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district - a rare occurrence at Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites - has brought both joy and worry for forest officials.

While more than 1.2 lakh turtles have already laid their eggs during the second phase of nesting which started from Friday, the nesting has raised fears over the safety of the eggs that had been laid during the first phase in February. The officials are now in wait and watch mode to see what impact the two mass nesting events will have on hatchlings.

Officials of Berhampur forest division said the mass nesting resumed on March 21 was expected to end by Sunday. However, despite rains, it is continuing and expected to go on for a few more days.

“About 1.2 lakh Olive Ridleys have already laid eggs in this phase. We are expecting the number to go close to two lakh as a large number of turtles are still congregated in the shore waters and ready to lay eggs,” said assistant conservator of forests of Khalikote, Dibya Shankar Behera.