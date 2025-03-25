Secretaries asked to hold periodic review

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday instructed secretaries of all departments to ensure periodic performance review of government employees to weed out inefficient officials and those having doubtful integrity.

In a letter to all secretaries, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said that instructions issued by the General Administration department for premature retirement of officers and employees of doubtful integrity and patent inefficiency are not being adhered to.

“It has come to the notice of the government that principles enumerated in the circular issued by the GA department on September 24, 2019 are not being adhered to in totality by many departments. As a result, the very purpose for which these instructions are issued, is defeated and the officers and staffs who are clearly lacking in integrity and standard of efficiency, are continuing in government jobs. This not only brings inefficiency in the system but highly detrimental to public interest also,” Ahuja said..

The chief secretary has further instructed all secretaries that all the heads of departments functioning under their control should hold review meetings positively in scheduled time.