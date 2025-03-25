Talcher Fertiliser Limited at 60 per cent progress mark, says MoS Health Anupriya Patel

ANGUL: Acknowledging inordinate delay, Union minister of state for Chemical and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel has assured completion of the Rs 13,288 crore Talcher Fertiliser Limited (TFL) at the earliest.

The minister informed this while replying to an un-starred question raised by Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany in Lok Sabha. The targeted completion of the project was September 2024.

Patel informed that overall progress of the project was 65.66 per cent as on February 25. As regards to the outside battery limit package, the progress is about 77 per cent. The pipe rack, plant lighting, boiler and water treatment plant as well as DM water plant are at advanced stage of mechanical completion, she added.