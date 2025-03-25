Three labourers die in road mishap in Odisha's Dhenkanal district

DHENKANAL: Three persons were killed and one other injured in a road mishap while road repair works were underway at Rekula village under Kamakshyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred when a speeding truck hit a stationary road roller, which crushed four persons, including three labourers, working nearby on Dhenkanal-Kamakshyanagar road at about 1 am.

One of the deceased has been identified as Khirod Sahu, who was a PWD contractual worker, and the identity of two others was to be established.

Police said, the repairing work of the PWD road was on by workers at Rekula village.

The speeding truck from Dhenkanal side came and rammed into the parked roller which crushed the workers on the spot.

Other workers and work supervisor rushed the injured persons to Kamakshyanagar Hospital, where Sahu was declared dead.

Among the two others, one died while undergoing treatment at Dhenkanal hospital and another at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

After the accident news spread, locals blocked Dhenkanal-Kamakshyanagar road demanding compensation and speed brakers on the road.

The blockade was lifted after the intervention of the police.

Kamakshyanagar SDPO Gyan Ranjan Mishra said no FIR has been lodged with the police so far.

The driver of the hywa is absconding. The identity of two others is being ascertained and further investigation is on, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the tragic mishap and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased families and free treatment for the injured. He wished his speedy recovery.