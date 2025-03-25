Two minor sisters die after eating ‘spurious’ chhatua

BERHAMPUR: Two minor siblings died and two of their family members were taken seriously ill after allegedly consuming ‘chhatua’ at Tulasinagar village within R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Tulasi Badamundi (6) and Gunabati Badamundi (3). Their uncle Arjun Badamundi (46) and his daughter Sumitra Badamundi (12) have been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Sources said the Badamundi family consumed the chhatua, which they received from the anganwadi worker of Ramagiri, in the morning. At around 1.30 pm, Tulasi and Gunabati complained of uneasiness and were rushed to Ramagiri hospital.

During treatment, Tulasi died at around 4:30 pm. Subsequently, Sumitra and Arjun also became unwell and were admitted to the same hospital.