Two minor sisters die after eating ‘spurious’ chhatua

BERHAMPUR: Two minor siblings died and two of their family members were taken seriously ill after allegedly consuming ‘chhatua’ at Tulasinagar village within R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Tulasi Badamundi (6) and Gunabati Badamundi (3). Their uncle Arjun Badamundi (46) and his daughter Sumitra Badamundi (12) have been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.
Sources said the Badamundi family consumed the chhatua, which they received from the anganwadi worker of Ramagiri, in the morning. At around 1.30 pm, Tulasi and Gunabati complained of uneasiness and were rushed to Ramagiri hospital.
During treatment, Tulasi died at around 4:30 pm. Subsequently, Sumitra and Arjun also became unwell and were admitted to the same hospital.
As there was no improvement in their condition, the three of them were shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi where Gunabati died at around 9:30 pm. When their condition deteriorated further, Sumitra and Arjun were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Monday. They were admitted to the ICU.
Dr Chitta Ranjan Khatual of MKCG MCH said the father-daughter duo was brought to the hospital with severe stomach ache and loose motion. Both of them have responded to the treatment and are stable. They are under observation in the ICU.
He said the duo told him that they consumed the chhatua after mixing it with hot water. However, the cause might be different as others who ate the same chhatua are normal.
Meanwhile, Gajapati collector Bijay Dash has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Dash said many families in Tulasinagar village received the same chhatua and consumed it but none complained of uneasiness. However, samples of the chhatua provided to Badamundi family have been collected and sent for examination.
The anganwadi worker concerned has been directed not to distribute the chhatua till the test results are received.