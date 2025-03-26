Action against pharmacies for administering injections: Government

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over the rampant practice of administering injections to patients at medicine stores, the state government on Tuesday issued a directive warning the chemists and druggists of stringent action against such activities.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked all chief district medical officers (CDMOs) and the directorate of Drugs Control to monitor the activities of the medicine stores in this regard and report on the unethical practice.

The directive came following allegations of unauthorised medical practices at pharmacies, which could pose serious health risks. In an official communication, the State health department emphasised that only trained healthcare professionals in properly equipped medical facilities should administer injections.

A senior health official said this direction aims at ensuring patient safety by restricting injection administration to facilities equipped to handle adverse reactions.

“The administration of injections requires medical expertise and monitoring to prevent adverse reactions. Patients receiving injections at unregulated set ups like medicine stores are at risk of complications that may not be managed in time,” he said.