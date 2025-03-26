APAAR ID generation: Government warns principals of blocking salary

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of generation of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs for Plus II students, the state government has warned principals of all higher secondary schools of withholding their salaries if the registration in their respective schools does not cross 80 per cent by March-end.
The initiative has been launched by the Centre to establish ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ in the country.
Officials in the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) said the APAAR initiative is in alignment with the new National Education Policy, 2020, to be rolled out at school level in the state from April this year.
The system enables comprehensive monitoring of students’ educational journey, helping in reduction of dropout rates and tracking of out-of-school children. It is also directly linked to Digi Locker system and facilitates the digital storage of academic achievements of students including their exam results and extracurricular accomplishments.
However at present, APAAR ID generation of higher secondary school students in the state has remained only at about 43 per cent. Out of around 8.41 lakh students enrolled in Plus II first year (XI) and final year (XII) across all districts in 2024-25 academic session, sources said, the APAAR IDs have been generated only for about 3.62 lakh students.
In Koraput, the progress has been the lowest at 28 per cent followed by 31 per cent in Boudh, 33 per cent in Rayagada, 34 per cent in Jajpur, 36 per cent in Sonepur and 38 per cent in Puri. Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda have recorded the highest registration of about 65 per cent.
“Despite repeated reminders, it was found during the March 21 review meeting that the progress of APAAR ID generation at your institutions is not at all satisfactory. The undersigned will be constrained to release the salary from March onwards, if the IDs are not generated for more than 80 per cent students by the end of this month,” DHSE stated in its letter to the principals of both government and aided higher secondary schools.