APAAR ID generation: Government warns principals of blocking salary

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of generation of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs for Plus II students, the state government has warned principals of all higher secondary schools of withholding their salaries if the registration in their respective schools does not cross 80 per cent by March-end.

The initiative has been launched by the Centre to establish ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ in the country.

Officials in the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) said the APAAR initiative is in alignment with the new National Education Policy, 2020, to be rolled out at school level in the state from April this year.

The system enables comprehensive monitoring of students’ educational journey, helping in reduction of dropout rates and tracking of out-of-school children. It is also directly linked to Digi Locker system and facilitates the digital storage of academic achievements of students including their exam results and extracurricular accomplishments.