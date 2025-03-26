BJP justifies action, says Congress MLAs crossed all limits of democratic conduct

BHUBANESWAR: While the suspension of 12 Congress MLAs drew strong condemnation from the Opposition, the ruling BJP justified the Speaker’s action saying she was left with no other choice to protect parliamentary democracy.

Senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra told mediapersons that the Congress legislators had crossed all limits of unruly behaviour.

“The Opposition members have every right to protest in the Assembly but it should be in a democratic manner. They have been stalling the House from the start of the budget session without any reason. The Speaker made sincere efforts to bring normalcy by constantly engaging with them but every overture was deliberately thwarted by the latter,” he said.