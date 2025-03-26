Infant burnt alive after drunk father sets house ablaze

DHENKANAL: An 11-month-old baby girl was burnt alive after her drunk father reportedly set their thatched house on fire at Barsingha village within Balimi police limits here on Tuesday.

The accused, 24-year-old Babuli Sahu, committed the shocking act in an inebriated state after being refused money by his wife to buy more liquor.

Sources said the accused, a daily wager, lived with his parents, wife Subhadra Sahu, a 3-year-old son and the infant. He was addicted to alcohol. On the day, Babuli came home drunk at around noon and asked his wife to give him Rs 50 for buying more liquor. When Subhadra refused, he became violent and threatened to kill her.

To escape his beating, the woman ran away leaving the infant in the house. This infuriated the accused who reportedly set the thatched house on fire by using kerosene and fled.