Master Chef India focus on ‘pakhala’

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s quintessential ‘pakhala’ and temple food will soon be the highlight of popular TV show Celebrity Master Chef India where chefs would make an attempt to reinvent the two iconic food traditions in an ‘Odisha Cuisine Challenge’.

An initiative by the Tourism department, the show will be aired on Sony Television from March 26 to 28 and the challenge would be judged by celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and filmmaker Farah Khan.

The initiative aims to position Odisha as a leading culinary destination in India. Chefs will take on the task of reinventing the fermented rice dish and feature variations of ‘pakhala’ including ‘Dahi Pakhala’, ‘Chunka Pakhala’, and ‘Ghia Pakhala’, paired with classic accompaniments like ‘Chingudi Chechha’, ‘Kakharu Phula Bhaja’, ‘Badi Chura’, and ‘Machha Bhaja’.

The challenge will test the chefs’ ability to balance flavours, textures and cultural authenticity while presenting ‘pakhala’ in a contemporary manner.