No end in sight to atrocities against SCs & STs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Protection Cell and several targeted interventions notwithstanding, Odisha continues to struggle with rising atrocities against the vulnerable tribal communities including caste-based violence.

The Crime in India-2024 report of NCRB points out that atrocities against STs increased from 624 in 2020 to 773 in 2022. The cases are related to murder, attempt to murder, outraging women’s modesty, rape and criminal intimidation. The conviction rate in crimes against STs is just 19.6 pc.

However, SCs are more prone to atrocities than STs. Crime against SCs increased from 2,046 in 2020 to 2,902 in 2022. These atrocities are also murders, attempts to murder, criminal intimidation and rape. Although cases are registered, the conviction rate is only 16.1 per cent.

This, despite the fact that Odisha is one of the five states that receives the majority of funds from the Centre to prevent atrocities against members of SCs and STs under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1989 and Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment runs a centrally-sponsored scheme for implementation of the two above-mentioned Acts at the state-level. Under it, Odisha received Rs 35.81 crore for preventing atrocities against STs and SCs and providing compensation to the victims, for the year 2024-25 (as on March 3, 2025). This puts Odisha in the fifth spot as far as these funds are concerned, after Uttar Pradesh (Rs 89.49 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 88.12 crore), Karnataka (Rs 48.66 crore) and Bihar (Rs 46.34 crore), pointing to a large number of cases.