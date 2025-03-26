Orissa HC upholds government policy on online registration for paddy purchase

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has endorsed the state government’s policy decision making it mandatory for farmers to apply online for registration under the Farmers Identity Card scheme to sell their paddy under minimum support price (MSP).
The approval was given while considering a petition filed by two farmers of Kuchinda in Sambalpur district seeking intervention against refusal to accept applications offline.
“Since the paddy procurement process operates through an online registration system, the refusal to accept offline applications does not amount to a procedural lapse or illegality,” Justice S K Panigrahi stated.
“The system is structured to ensure uniformity, and any deviation would undermine its integrity. The petitioners may register online in the next procurement cycle and seek assistance from primary agricultural credit societies officials to navigate the process effectively,” he added.
However, in the order uploaded on Monday, Justice Panigrahi emphasised, “Given the broader concerns regarding farmer registration and procurement inefficiencies, the state is expected to take proactive steps to streamline the process and ensure that no genuine farmers are deprived of their right to participate in the procurement system.”
Clarifying on the policy decision, the state government maintained that it has since kharif marketing season (KMS) 2014-15 adopted the online registration system for paddy procurement, requiring all farmers to register within a designated time-frame through the primary agricultural credit societies, large area multipurpose credit societies and pani panchayats.
“To prevent fraudulent claims, registrations undergo satellite-based land validation and field inspections. Given these measures, offline applications are not accepted, and any registration outside the prescribed system cannot be processed,” the govt submitted before the court.
Acknowledging it, Justice Panigrahi said the state has implemented a structured, technology-driven procurement system to enhance efficiency, curb malpractice, and ensure timely payments to farmers. The mandatory online registration is a policy decision, and any deviation from it could lead to inconsistencies and administrative inefficiencies.
“Yet, the transition to a digital procurement system cannot overlook those on the margins. Small and marginal farmers must not be excluded due to technical difficulties, lack of digital literacy, or inadequate infrastructure in remote areas. Accessible facilitation centres, an effective grievance redressal mechanism, and widespread awareness initiatives are essential to make sure that no farmer is left behind,” he remarked.
Justice Panigrahi concluded his judgment with directions to the departments of Cooperation and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment to take steps to strengthen farmer awareness and accessibility, enhance facilitation centres at PACS, improve grievance redressal mechanisms and address digital and infrastructure barriers.