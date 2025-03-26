Orissa HC upholds government policy on online registration for paddy purchase

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has endorsed the state government’s policy decision making it mandatory for farmers to apply online for registration under the Farmers Identity Card scheme to sell their paddy under minimum support price (MSP).

The approval was given while considering a petition filed by two farmers of Kuchinda in Sambalpur district seeking intervention against refusal to accept applications offline.

“Since the paddy procurement process operates through an online registration system, the refusal to accept offline applications does not amount to a procedural lapse or illegality,” Justice S K Panigrahi stated.