Woman fined Rs 1K over plea to get her pet dog ‘Beauty’ back from daughter-in-law

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on a 52-year-old woman for filing a petition for getting back her pet dog named Beauty from her daughter-in-law.

According to the case records, the three-year-old dog was taken away by the petitioner’s daughter-in-law during a seizure from their house on January 20, 2025 that followed a dowry torture case at the Mahila police station in Cuttack. The marriage was solemnised on July 14, 2020.

The daughter-in-law had left her marital house at Barang and lodged the FIR on September 30, 2024.

The order was issued after petitioner counsel Byomakesh Tripathy prayed for permitting her to withdraw the petition. The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “In such view of the matter, this writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn, giving liberty to the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority.”

“At this juncture, this court also imposes a cost of Rs 1,000 on the petitioner as she has unnecessarily wasted the valuable time of this court. The said cost shall be deposited in favour of the Orissa High Court Bar Association Welfare Fund within a period of 10 days hence,” Justice Panigrahi ordered.