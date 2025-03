BHUBANESWAR: Day after Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 Congress MLAs from the Assembly, the party legislators and workers clashed with police on Wednesday as they were denied entry to the premises.

The scuffle took place at the entrance gate when the Congress MLAs and their followers tried to barge into the Assembly. However, the security personnel managed to stop them and all the 12 suspended MLAs along with Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka were taken into custody.

A peculiar situation also developed near the gate when the BJD MLAs joined them. The legislators of the regional outfit wanted to go out of the premises to pay tributes at the statue of BR Ambedkar in AG square during the same time as their Congress counterparts were trying to force their entry. The BJD MLAs entered into a scuffle with the policemen too but finally managed to go out after intervention of senior leaders like Ranendra Pratap Swain and Arun Kumar Sahoo.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the Congress MLAs, who had been squatting in the well of the House even after their suspension, were forcibly evicted. At around 2.15 am in the night, more than 150 security personnel entered the well and removed the MLAs, and dropped them near Congress Bhawan. The MLAs also had a scuffle with the security personnel in the well while they were being removed. The legislators then sat on a dharna on the road in front of the Assembly and many of them also slept there.

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Ram Chandra Kadam alleged, “The security personnel behaved with us as if we were terrorists or Naxalites. They misbehaved with me and my colleagues while removing us.”